Altijan Juric (born 10 June 1975), best known by his stage name Altiyan Childs, is an Australian singer-songwriter. He was the winner of the second season of The X Factor Australia in 2010, and subsequently signed with Sony Music Australia. His debut single "Somewhere in the World" reached the top-ten in Australia and New Zealand. Childs' self-titled debut album peaked at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart and was certified platinum. Childs parted ways with Sony in early 2012 and signed with independent label Oxygen Music Group. In March 2013 Oxygen Music Group announced Childs was no longer their client and he signed with Vibe Management for a short period. His second studio album Born Before the Sun was released in September 2015, and was preceded by the release of six singles.

In 2016 Altiyan was cast in the title role for Gateway Theatre Production's Jesus Christ Superstar. The show was a success, selling out all six shows in Queensland. The show was held at The Events Centre in Caloundra. Reviews were highly positive.