The Damned Biography (Wikipedia)
The Damned are an English rock band formed in London, England in 1976 by lead vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Brian James, bassist (and later guitarist) Captain Sensible, and drummer Rat Scabies. They were the first punk rock band from the United Kingdom to release a single, "New Rose" (1976), release an album, Damned Damned Damned (1977), and tour the United States. They have nine singles that charted on the UK Singles Chart Top 40.
The band briefly broke up after Music for Pleasure (1977), the follow-up to their debut album, was critically dismissed. They quickly reformed without Brian James, and released Machine Gun Etiquette (1979). In the 1980s they released four studio albums, The Black Album (1980), Strawberries (1982), Phantasmagoria (1985), and Anything (1986), which saw the band moving towards a gothic rock style. The latter two albums did not feature Captain Sensible, who had left the band in 1984. In 1988, James and Sensible rejoined to play what was said to be the Damned's final live show. This was released the next year as the live album Final Damnation.
- David Vanian in conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05srryy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05srryy.jpg2018-01-07T16:59:00.000ZDavid Vanian (The Damned) chats to Johnnie Walker about his 1970s memories.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05ss12b
David Vanian in conversation
- David Vanianhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bzcc5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bzcc5.jpg2015-12-13T17:33:00.000ZDavid Vanian joined Johnnie Walker on the phone and talked all things 70s and The Damnedhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03bzcct
David Vanian
- The Damned join Steve at SXSWhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mdwl0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mdwl0.jpg2015-03-20T14:14:00.000ZThe Damned join Steve Lamacq in conversation on BBC 6 Music at the South By South West Festival in Austin, Texas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mdwqc
The Damned join Steve at SXSW
- Captain Sensible in conversation with Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029hj6y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029hj6y.jpg2014-11-05T11:30:00.000ZCaptain Sensible of The Damned talks to Johnnie about his 1970s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02b2lzf
Captain Sensible in conversation with Johnnie Walker
- Machine Gun Etiquette - Classic Album of the Dayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0255pn8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0255pn8.jpg2014-08-21T11:29:00.000ZSteve is joined by Captain Sensible to talk about The Damned's third album, Machine Gun Etiquette, in a very special Classic Album of the Day.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0255pnl
Machine Gun Etiquette - Classic Album of the Day
The Damned Tracks
Sort by