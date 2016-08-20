Mono Inc.Formed 2000
Mono Inc.
2000
Mono Inc. Biography (Wikipedia)
Mono Inc. is a German Gothic Rock band from Hamburg, founded in 2000.
Mono Inc. Tracks
Boo Boo's Birthday
