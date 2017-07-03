Ray HarrisBorn 7 September 1927. Died 13 November 2003
Ray Harris
1927-09-07
Ray Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Harris (September 7, 1927 – November 13, 2003) was an American rockabilly musician and songwriter. He formed a band with Wayne Powers, and wrote the songs "Come On, Little Mama" and "Greenback Dollar, Watch and Chain". He eventually recorded these at Sun Records with Sam Phillips. He also produced artists at Hi Records. Like others such as Sonny Burgess, Hayden Thompson, Billy Lee Riley and Warren Smith, chart success largely eluded him.
Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Harris died in November 2003 in Mooreville, Mississippi, at the age of 76.
Ray Harris Tracks
Come On Little Mama
Ray Harris
Come On Little Mama
Come On Little Mama
Propaganda
Ray Harris
Propaganda
Propaganda
Deep Down Inside I'm Loving You
Ray Harris
Deep Down Inside I'm Loving You
Deep Down Inside I'm Loving You
DEEP DOWN INSIDE
Ray Harris
DEEP DOWN INSIDE
DEEP DOWN INSIDE
Scaramunga ...
Ray Harris
Scaramunga ...
Scaramunga ...
Scaramunga (Lack Of Afro Remix)
Ray Harris
Scaramunga (Lack Of Afro Remix)
Scaramunga
Ray Harris
Scaramunga
Scaramunga
Soulful Christmas
Ray Harris
Soulful Christmas
Soulful Christmas
Freedom
Ray Harris
Freedom
Freedom
There's Nothing Like You
Ray Harris
There's Nothing Like You
There's Nothing Like You
Soul Sweet Soul
Ray Harris
Soul Sweet Soul
Soul Sweet Soul
Free As Me
Ray Harris
Free As Me
Free As Me
Letting Go
Ray Harris
Letting Go
Letting Go
