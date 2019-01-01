Emilio de GogorzaAmerican baritone. Born 29 May 1872. Died 10 May 1949
Emilio de Gogorza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1872-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77cd2ba0-d125-4e1d-8869-34522e7ddf77
Emilio de Gogorza Biography (Wikipedia)
Emilio Eduardo de Gogorza (May 29, 1872 – May 10, 1949) was an American baritone of Spanish parentage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emilio de Gogorza Tracks
Sort by
La Paloma
Emilio de Gogorza
La Paloma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Paloma
Last played on
Emilio de Gogorza Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist