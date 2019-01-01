Patrick HernandezBorn 6 April 1949
Patrick Hernandez
1949-04-06
Patrick Hernandez Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Hernandez (born 6 April 1949 in Le Blanc-Mesnil, Seine-Saint-Denis, France) is a French singer who had a worldwide hit with "Born to Be Alive" in 1979.
Patrick Hernandez Tracks
Born To Be Alive (Original Single Version)
Patrick Hernandez
Born To Be Alive (Original Single Version)
Born To Be Alive
Patrick Hernandez
Born To Be Alive
Born To Be Alive
Born To Be Alive (12" Version)
Patrick Hernandez
Born To Be Alive (12" Version)
Born To Be Alive (12" Version)
