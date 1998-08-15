Wilhelm KillmayerBorn 21 August 1927. Died 20 August 2017
Wilhelm Killmayer
1927-08-21
Wilhelm Killmayer Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilhelm Killmayer (21 August 1927 – 20 August 2017) was a German composer of classical music, a conductor and an academic teacher of composition at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater München from 1973 to 1992. He composed symphonies and song cycles on poems by Friedrich Hölderlin, Joseph von Eichendorff, Georg Trakl and Peter Härtling, among others.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T00:43:45
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
