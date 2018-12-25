Kim English
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77c9fe77-efef-4bef-bf97-a2be3479b981
Kim English Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim English is an American electronica, soul, gospel, and house music singer, born in Chicago, Illinois, United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kim English Tracks
Sort by
Hang Up Your Hangups (feat. Kim English)
Paul Woolford
Hang Up Your Hangups (feat. Kim English)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Hang Up Your Hangups (feat. Kim English)
Last played on
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (CamelPhat Remix) (feat. Kim English)
Paul Woolford
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (CamelPhat Remix) (feat. Kim English)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (CamelPhat Remix) (feat. Kim English)
Last played on
Nite Life
Kim English
Nite Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nite Life
Last played on
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One) (Camelphat Remix) (feat. Kim English)
Paul Woolford
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One) (Camelphat Remix) (feat. Kim English)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06mz7np.pnglink
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One) (Camelphat Remix) (feat. Kim English)
Last played on
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One)
Paul Woolford
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One)
Last played on
Learn To Love
Kim English
Learn To Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Learn To Love
Last played on
Nitelife (Armand Van Helden Retail mix)
Kim English
Nitelife (Armand Van Helden Retail mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nightlife (feat. Armand van Helden)
Kim English
Nightlife (feat. Armand van Helden)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjtl.jpglink
Nightlife (feat. Armand van Helden)
Last played on
Learn 2 Luv (Pearson Sound remix)
Kim English
Learn 2 Luv (Pearson Sound remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Learn 2 Luv (Pearson Sound remix)
Last played on
Learn To Luv (Francois K Atmospheric Mood) (Pearson Sound Mix)
Kim English
Learn To Luv (Francois K Atmospheric Mood) (Pearson Sound Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Kim English
Kim English Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist