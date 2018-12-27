Ali Hutton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04qnp5d.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77c99d79-95fb-44f7-9393-615d3ceacb8b
Ali Hutton Performances & Interviews
Ali Hutton Tracks
Sort by
Action Junkie Extraordinaire / Take Control
Ross Ainslie
Action Junkie Extraordinaire / Take Control
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
Action Junkie Extraordinaire / Take Control
Last played on
Beautiful Goretree
Ali Hutton
Beautiful Goretree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Beautiful Goretree
Last played on
The Freedom Of Birds
Ross Ainslie
The Freedom Of Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
The Freedom Of Birds
Last played on
Pongu: Chris Grace's Joy/Mairi's Tune
Ali Hutton
Pongu: Chris Grace's Joy/Mairi's Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Pongu: Chris Grace's Joy/Mairi's Tune
Last played on
Dine Like Kings / King Of The Mountain
Ross Ainslie
Dine Like Kings / King Of The Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
Dine Like Kings / King Of The Mountain
Last played on
Mick's: The Robertson Lasses / Mad Mick's
Ross Ainslie
Mick's: The Robertson Lasses / Mad Mick's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
Mick's: The Robertson Lasses / Mad Mick's
Last played on
Finlay Murchie's Birthday/Selma/Traditional Reel/The Arran Ceilidh
Ali Hutton
Finlay Murchie's Birthday/Selma/Traditional Reel/The Arran Ceilidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Finlay Murchie's Birthday/Selma/Traditional Reel/The Arran Ceilidh
Last played on
Loch: Love At The Loch/Gibbo's Number 1
Ali Hutton
Loch: Love At The Loch/Gibbo's Number 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Loch: Love At The Loch/Gibbo's Number 1
Last played on
Doc's: Dr Merryweather's / Mintil Murray
Ali Hutton
Doc's: Dr Merryweather's / Mintil Murray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Doc's: Dr Merryweather's / Mintil Murray
Last played on
Clan Wallace / Sophie The Mink / Gibbo's Guffaw
Ali Hutton
Clan Wallace / Sophie The Mink / Gibbo's Guffaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Clan Wallace / Sophie The Mink / Gibbo's Guffaw
Last played on
Meerkat Love
Ross Ainslie
Meerkat Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
Meerkat Love
Last played on
Birds
Ross Ainslie
Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
Birds
Last played on
Gaelic: Elizabeth's Trip to Perthshire/Hug Oiridh Hiridh Hairidh
Ali Hutton
Gaelic: Elizabeth's Trip to Perthshire/Hug Oiridh Hiridh Hairidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Gaelic: Elizabeth's Trip to Perthshire/Hug Oiridh Hiridh Hairidh
Last played on
The Long Count / Gobbi Wan
Ross Ainslie
The Long Count / Gobbi Wan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
The Long Count / Gobbi Wan
Last played on
The Light of Tuscany
Ali Hutton
The Light of Tuscany
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
The Light of Tuscany
Last played on
Shiskine Barn Dance: Go No More Tae Yon Toun / Cal Mac Bain's Reel / Greig's Pipes
Ali Hutton
Shiskine Barn Dance: Go No More Tae Yon Toun / Cal Mac Bain's Reel / Greig's Pipes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Ruby: Sheila And Rick's Ruby Wedding/Happy Harry
Ali Hutton
Ruby: Sheila And Rick's Ruby Wedding/Happy Harry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Ruby: Sheila And Rick's Ruby Wedding/Happy Harry
Last played on
Sisters
Ross Ainslie
Sisters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
Sisters
Last played on
Ruby
Ross Ainslie
Ruby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
Ruby
Last played on
Pressed For Time (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
Ross Ainslie
Pressed For Time (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
Pressed For Time (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
Last played on
Pongu (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
Ross Ainslie
Pongu (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0v5.jpglink
Pongu (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ali Hutton
Upcoming Events
17
Jan
2019
Ali Hutton, Kathleen MacInnes, Fiona Mackenzie, Fiona Hunter and Ged Grimes
Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, UK
11
Mar
2019
Ali Hutton
Kings Place, London, UK
20
Mar
2019
Ali Hutton, Ross Ainslie
Universal Hall, Findhorn, UK
21
Mar
2019
Ali Hutton, Ross Ainslie
The Tunnels, Aberdeen, UK
Back to artist