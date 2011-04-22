East WestFormed 1993. Disbanded 2003
East West
1993
East West Biography
East West was a Christian rock band from Irvine, California, who later re-located to Corona, California. The band takes its name from the Bible verse Psalms 103:12.
While many members were replaced during East West's timeline, the best-known line-up included Mike Tubbs (Vocals, Guitar), Mike "House" Housen (Vocals), James "JJ" Jenkins (Vocals), Bobby "Vee" Vegura (Drummer, Percussion, Vocals). In 2002, Prior to the band's 1st US Tour, Housen departed and was replaced by Jon Druse.
Nothing has been heard of East West since the May/June 2003 issue of HM Magazine, in which Mike Tubbs had this to say:
