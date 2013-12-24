Simon JoynerBorn 1971
Simon Joyner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77c53cfc-6151-4582-80e4-99af55303896
Simon Joyner Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Joyner (born 1971) is an American singer-songwriter from Omaha, Nebraska, United States. He has influenced the music of Bright Eyes. In the early 1990s, Beck listed Joyner in his top 10 albums when asked by Rolling Stone. He is also known for the so-called "Peel Incident," when British DJ John Peel played his album, The Cowardly Traveller Pays His Toll, from beginning to end on air. Joyner has collaborated with John Darnielle, of The Mountain Goats. He is named after Paul Simon.
Simon Joyner lives in Omaha with his wife and three children.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Joyner Tracks
Sort by
Hood - BBC Session 26/03/1996
Simon Joyner
Hood - BBC Session 26/03/1996
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hood - BBC Session 26/03/1996
Satan's Heels - BBC Session 26/03/1996
Simon Joyner
Satan's Heels - BBC Session 26/03/1996
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parachute - BBC Session 26/03/1996
Simon Joyner
Parachute - BBC Session 26/03/1996
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parachute - BBC Session 26/03/1996
If I Left Tomorrow
Simon Joyner
If I Left Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Left Tomorrow
Last played on
Simon Joyner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist