Simon Joyner (born 1971) is an American singer-songwriter from Omaha, Nebraska, United States. He has influenced the music of Bright Eyes. In the early 1990s, Beck listed Joyner in his top 10 albums when asked by Rolling Stone. He is also known for the so-called "Peel Incident," when British DJ John Peel played his album, The Cowardly Traveller Pays His Toll, from beginning to end on air. Joyner has collaborated with John Darnielle, of The Mountain Goats. He is named after Paul Simon.

Simon Joyner lives in Omaha with his wife and three children.