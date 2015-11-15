Bjørn Bolstad SkjelbredBorn 1970
Bjørn Bolstad Skjelbred
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77c33bfe-6145-45c5-a148-65d87aa92e1a
Bjørn Bolstad Skjelbred Biography (Wikipedia)
Bjørn Bolstad Skjelbred (born 1970) is a Norwegian composer, arranger, improviser and teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bjørn Bolstad Skjelbred Tracks
Sort by
The Bee Madrigals: 'Still in Silence'
Bjørn Bolstad Skjelbred
The Bee Madrigals: 'Still in Silence'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bee Madrigals: 'Still in Silence'
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist