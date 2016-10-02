Anweshaa (born Anwesha Dattagupta; 15 December 1993, Changed Her Name to Anweshaa) is an Indian singer who made her presence felt in the Indian music scene at the age of 13 through the reality show Amul STAR Voice of India, Chhote Ustaad. Anweshaa was runner-up in the finals, where the outcome was solely decided on the number of votes polled. She was the favorite of judges throughout the contest and had the sole distinction of winning a Sarvottam for all her performance. Anwesha is known for starring in Amul Music ka maha muqqabla at the age of 16. She not only had the sole distinction of '6 Singer of the Day awards' for seven performances, but also won the 'Singer of the Series award'. In spite of being the youngest in the show, she defeated the winners and participants of various shows (Indian idol, JJWS, SVOI, SAREGAMAPA) who participated in 'music ka maha muqqabla' and received the award. She was hugely applauded in this show for her flawless and rocking performances, which helped her team to the finals. Also one of the opposite teams captain in the show, Shankar Mahadevan said that '"she was the best singer that ever emerged from a reality show after Shreya Ghoshal in the 90s". She has also made her debut in commercial playback singing in a Hindi movie Golmaal Returns. Anweshaa has sung the song Tha Karke, which is said to be the most expensive song to ever be shot in Bollywood. Apart from few Bollywood songs, She has sung many Bengali songs, albums, two Tamil songs and one Telugu song for the movie (Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?) and a Telugu album song to her credit. Anwesha made her Kannada debut with the film Santheyalli Nintha Kabira in 2016. She also appeared in Coke Studio aside Papon. Along with other awards, she won Best female playback singer award for Bengali song in Tele Cine Awards 2011 (nominations included Shreya Ghoshal, Richa Sharma, June Banerjee).