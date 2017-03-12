Douglas Cummings (1946 – May 14, 2014) was a British cellist. His father was the violist Keith Cummings.

Cummings studied at the Royal Academy of Music (RAM), and was also a student of Gregor Piatigorsky. He became principal cellist of the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) in 1969 and held the post for 24 years, until 1993. He also served as a member of the LSO Board of Directors. After his departure from the LSO, Cummings taught at the RAM, the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and the Oundle School. He was a founder member of the London Virtuosi Chamber Ensemble. He was also a founder member of the Cummings String Quartet together with his sister Diana Cummings.

His recordings include the 2004 album The British Cello Phenomenon. He also performed and recorded with the Lindsay String Quartet.