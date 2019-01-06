Fontella BassBorn 3 July 1940. Died 26 December 2012
1940-07-03
Fontella Marie Bass (July 3, 1940 – December 26, 2012) was an American R&B and soul singer and songwriter best known for her 1965 hit, "Rescue Me."
Rescue Me
Fontella Bass
Rescue Me
Rescue Me
All That You Give (feat. Fontella Bass)
The Cinematic Orchestra
All That You Give (feat. Fontella Bass)
All That You Give (feat. Fontella Bass)
Recovery
Fontella Bass
Recovery
Recovery
