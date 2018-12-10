Harry Hudson
Harry Hudson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77c08ffe-df62-4b4d-a63e-5bd778c7fe7d
Harry Hudson Tracks
Sort by
Just Slide
Harry Hudson
Just Slide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2f4.jpglink
Just Slide
Last played on
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
Harry Hudson
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harry Hudson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
James Bay on BBC Music Introducing to supporting The Rolling Stones!
-
James Bay
-
"This time round it's different - it's Prince, it's David Bowie" - James Bay on his musical reinvention
-
James Bay is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!
-
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
-
James Bay plays with Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville! No, not footie...
-
Pop
-
'I didn't do the crossing picture... It's high risk' - James Bay on missing out on literally walking in the Beatles' footsteps
-
James Bay on bringing his parents to the Brits
-
"I've got something loosely put together in my head" - James Bay
Back to artist