Siobhan Maher-KennedyBorn 11 January 1964
Siobhan Maher-Kennedy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77c04bbb-91c1-4d2c-9a9b-81761c84eef2
Siobhan Maher-Kennedy Biography (Wikipedia)
Siobhan Maher (born 11 January 1964) is an English singer and songwriter. She was the lead vocalist of the Liverpool-based band River City People during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The band released two albums, Say Something Good and This Is The World.
She is the daughter of Liverpool entertainer and BBC Radio Merseyside presenter Billy Maher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Siobhan Maher-Kennedy Tracks
Sort by
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
Siobhan Maher-Kennedy
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Ol Radio (feat. Siobhan Maher-Kennedy)
Malcolm Holcombe
My Ol Radio (feat. Siobhan Maher-Kennedy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022crf5.jpglink
My Ol Radio (feat. Siobhan Maher-Kennedy)
Last played on
When you go away
Siobhan Maher-Kennedy
When you go away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When you go away
Last played on
Siobhan Maher-Kennedy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist