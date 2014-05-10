Bitter RuinFormed 2007
Bitter Ruin
2007
Bitter Ruin Biography (Wikipedia)
Bitter Ruin are an English "experimental pop" duo from Brighton, UK, formed in 2007 by Georgia Train (lead vocals, backing vocals, piano) and Ben Richards (lead vocals, backing vocals, guitar, piano, bass).
Bitter Ruin Tracks
Love Gone Left (Radio Edit)
Love Gone Left (Radio Edit)
Love Gone Left (Radio Edit)
Love Gone Left
Love Gone Left
Love Gone Left
Diggers
Diggers
Diggers
Trust
Trust
