Acqua fragileFormed 1971. Disbanded 1975
Acqua fragile
1971
Acqua fragile Biography (Wikipedia)
Acqua Fragile was an italian progressive rock band, active from 1971 to 1975. The band was established in the city of Parma. Bernardo Lanzetti, leader and vocalist of the band, is best known for his work with Premiata Forneria Marconi and has played in many other progressive rock acts, including neoprogressive band Mangala Vallis.
Acqua fragile Tracks
Mass-Media Stars
Professor
Cosmic Mind Affair
Education Story
Morning Comes
Three Hands Man
