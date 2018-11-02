The GardenWyatt & Fletcher Shears twin brothers. Formed 2011
The Garden
2011
The Garden Biography (Wikipedia)
The Garden is an American duo from Orange County, California, formed in 2011 by twin brothers Wyatt and Fletcher Shears. The duo released their debut album The Life and Times of a Paperclip in 2013, with several smaller releases following. In 2015, the group released their second studio album Haha along with the lead single "All Smiles Over Here :)" to critical acclaim after being signed to Epitaph Records. They released their third album Mirror Might Steal Your Charm on March 30, 2018.
The Garden Tracks
Stylish Spit
No Destination
Stallion
Jester's Game (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 2015)
This Can Build Us A Home (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 2015)
Egg (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 2015)
All Smiles Over Here
Vexation
Egg
I Guess We'll Never Know
I'll Stop By Tomorrow Night
Everything Has A Face
