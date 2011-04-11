Malevolent Creation is an American death metal band formed in Buffalo, New York in 1987. The band’s original members were vocalist Brett Hoffmann, guitarists Phil Fasciana and Jeff Juskiewicz, bassist Jason Blachowicz, and drummer Mark Simpson. Phil Fasciana was the only founding member who stayed with the band consistently.

The band moved to Florida a year after it formed, and they became a part of the emergent local death metal scene, landing a deal with Roadrunner Records and helping to develop the "Florida Death Metal" sound. In 1991 their debut album, The Ten Commandments, became something of a landmark in the death metal underground, expanding on the early work of bands such as Slayer, Kreator, Possessed, Onslaught, Obituary and Death.