Awolnation (stylized as AWOLNATION) is an American rock band, formed and fronted by Aaron Bruno, formerly of Under the Influence of Giants, Home Town Hero, and Insurgence. The band is signed to Red Bull Records, and their first EP, Back from Earth, was released on iTunes on May 18, 2010. They released their first studio album, Megalithic Symphony, on March 15, 2011; it featured their most notable hit, "Sail", which peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 4 on the Billboard Rock Songs chart, and number 5 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. The song has been certified 6× platinum by the RIAA and has sold 5,500,000 copies in the United States. As of February 29, 2016, the album has been certified platinum.

The band's second studio album, Run, was released on March 17, 2015. On October 12, 2017, a new single, "Passion", was released on music streaming services. The band's third studio album, Here Come the Runts, was released on February 2, 2018.