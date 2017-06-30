Franco CalabreseOperatic bass. Born 20 July 1923. Died 13 November 1992
Franco Calabrese
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77ae3768-c8c4-48eb-ba3b-d73339498ef9
Franco Calabrese Biography (Wikipedia)
Franco Calabrese (Palermo, 1923 – Lucca, 1992) was an Italian bass singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Franco Calabrese Tracks
Sort by
Otello, Act IV: "Niun mi tema"
Giuseppe Verdi
Otello, Act IV: "Niun mi tema"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Otello, Act IV: "Niun mi tema"
Last played on
Back to artist