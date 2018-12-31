This opera singer's cover of Hallelujah may well bring a tear to your eye https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05768lv.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05768lv.jpg 2017-06-26T15:30:00.000Z Canadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley performs Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah live on In Tune, as part of Radio 3's Canada 150 celebrations. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057677v

3:22