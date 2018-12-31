Gerald Finley
1960-01-30
Gerald Finley Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Hunter Finley, OC, CBE (born January 30, 1960) is a Canadian baritone opera singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Gerald Finley Performances & Interviews
Canadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley performs Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah live on In Tune, as part of Radio 3's Canada 150 celebrations.
This opera singer's cover of Hallelujah may well bring a tear to your eye
Gerald Finley Tracks
Rule, Brittania!
Thomas Arne
Rule, Brittania!
Rule, Brittania!
World War I Medley
Anne Dudley
World War I Medley
World War I Medley
Soliloquy (Carousel)
Richard Rodgers
Soliloquy (Carousel)
Soliloquy (Carousel)
Songs of the Sea
Charles Villiers Stanford
Songs of the Sea
Songs of the Sea
Drake's Drum (Songs of the Sea, Op.91)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Drake's Drum (Songs of the Sea, Op.91)
Drake's Drum (Songs of the Sea, Op.91)
Last played on
Erlkonig
Karl Friedrich Zelter
Erlkonig
Erlkonig
Last played on
She's like the swallow that flies so high
Benjamin Britten
She's like the swallow that flies so high
She's like the swallow that flies so high
Last played on
A World Requiem: Part 1 - Requiem
John Foulds
A World Requiem: Part 1 - Requiem
A World Requiem: Part 1 - Requiem
Last played on
L'invitation au voyage [Invitation to a Journey]
Henri Duparc
L'invitation au voyage [Invitation to a Journey]
L'invitation au voyage [Invitation to a Journey]
Last played on
The Silver Tassie - Act 4 Scene 3 "I Can See But I Cannot Dance"
Mark-Anthony Turnage
The Silver Tassie - Act 4 Scene 3 "I Can See But I Cannot Dance"
The Silver Tassie - Act 4 Scene 3 "I Can See But I Cannot Dance"
Last played on
Autumn (Tit for Tat)
Benjamin Britten
Autumn (Tit for Tat)
Autumn (Tit for Tat)
Last played on
Du bist die Ruh', D.776
Franz Schubert
Du bist die Ruh', D.776
Du bist die Ruh', D.776
Schwanengesang, D.957 - No.s 8-14
Franz Schubert
Schwanengesang, D.957 - No.s 8-14
Franz Schubert
Schwanengesang, D.957 - No.s 8-14
4 ernste Gesang
Johannes Brahms
4 ernste Gesang
4 ernste Gesang
Schwanengesang, D.957 - No.s 1-7
Franz Schubert
Schwanengesang, D.957 - No.s 1-7
Franz Schubert
Schwanengesang, D.957 - No.s 1-7
Songs of the Sea
Charles Villiers Stanford
Songs of the Sea
Songs of the Sea
Last played on
Das Fischermadchen; Die Stadt (from Schwanengesang)
Franz Schubert
Das Fischermadchen; Die Stadt (from Schwanengesang)
Das Fischermadchen; Die Stadt (from Schwanengesang)
Last played on
Aufenthalt (from Schwanengesang)
Franz Schubert
Aufenthalt (from Schwanengesang)
Aufenthalt (from Schwanengesang)
Last played on
Intermezzo, Op 39 No 2 (Liederkreis)
Robert Schumann
Intermezzo, Op 39 No 2 (Liederkreis)
Intermezzo, Op 39 No 2 (Liederkreis)
Last played on
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg (Act 3, excerpt)
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg (Act 3, excerpt)
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg (Act 3, excerpt)
Last played on
Sailing at dawn (Songs of the Fleet, Op 117)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Sailing at dawn (Songs of the Fleet, Op 117)
Sailing at dawn (Songs of the Fleet, Op 117)
Last played on
Doctor Atomic, Act I: "Batter My Heart"
John Adams
Doctor Atomic, Act I: "Batter My Heart"
Doctor Atomic, Act I: "Batter My Heart"
Last played on
Wasserflut (Winterreise)
Franz Schubert
Wasserflut (Winterreise)
Wasserflut (Winterreise)
Last played on
Sure on this shining night, Op 13 No 3
Samuel Barber
Sure on this shining night, Op 13 No 3
Sure on this shining night, Op 13 No 3
Last played on
Songs and Proverbs of William Blake (Every night and every morn)
Benjamin Britten
Songs and Proverbs of William Blake (Every night and every morn)
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Songs and Proverbs of William Blake (Every night and every morn)
Last played on
La Vie anterieure [The Former Life] for voice and piano [1884]
Henri Duparc
La Vie anterieure [The Former Life] for voice and piano [1884]
La Vie anterieure [The Former Life] for voice and piano [1884]
Performer
Last played on
Jägers Liebeslied D909
Franz Schubert
Jägers Liebeslied D909
Jägers Liebeslied D909
Last played on
The Old Superb (Songs Of The Sea, Op 91)
Charles Villiers Stanford
The Old Superb (Songs Of The Sea, Op 91)
The Old Superb (Songs Of The Sea, Op 91)
Last played on
Homeward Bound (Songs Of The Sea, Op 91)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Homeward Bound (Songs Of The Sea, Op 91)
Homeward Bound (Songs Of The Sea, Op 91)
Last played on
La Vague et la cloche [The Wave and the Bell] for voice and piano [1871]
Henri Duparc
La Vague et la cloche [The Wave and the Bell] for voice and piano [1871]
La Vague et la cloche [The Wave and the Bell] for voice and piano [1871]
Performer
Last played on
Oh Wert Thou in the Cauld Blast Op 62a No 2
Dmitri Shostakovich
Oh Wert Thou in the Cauld Blast Op 62a No 2
Oh Wert Thou in the Cauld Blast Op 62a No 2
Last played on
Thaïs: Act 3, Scene 2
Jules Massenet
Thaïs: Act 3, Scene 2
Thaïs: Act 3, Scene 2
Thaïs: Act 3, Scene 1
Jules Massenet
Thaïs: Act 3, Scene 1
Thaïs: Act 3, Scene 1
Thaïs: Act 2
Jules Massenet
Thaïs: Act 2
Thaïs: Act 2
Thaïs: Act 1, Scene 2
Jules Massenet
Thaïs: Act 1, Scene 2
Thaïs: Act 1, Scene 2
Thaïs: Act 1, Scene 1
Jules Massenet
Thaïs: Act 1, Scene 1
Thaïs: Act 1, Scene 1
Cantata 'Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid' BWV 3
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata 'Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid' BWV 3
Cantata 'Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid' BWV 3
Last played on
Batter my heart, three-personed God (Doctor Atomic)
John Adams
Batter my heart, three-personed God (Doctor Atomic)
Batter my heart, three-personed God (Doctor Atomic)
Last played on
A Christmas Carol
Charles Ives
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol
Last played on
Oh Wert Thou in the Cauld Blast..., Op 62a No 2 (6 Romances)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Oh Wert Thou in the Cauld Blast..., Op 62a No 2 (6 Romances)
Oh Wert Thou in the Cauld Blast..., Op 62a No 2 (6 Romances)
Last played on
Rubaiyat. Awake! and Interlude 1
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Rubaiyat. Awake! and Interlude 1
Rubaiyat. Awake! and Interlude 1
Last played on
Outward Bound from Songs of the Sea, Op. 91
Charles Villiers Stanford
Outward Bound from Songs of the Sea, Op. 91
Outward Bound from Songs of the Sea, Op. 91
Last played on
Selig, wie die Sonne (Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg)
Richard Wagner
Selig, wie die Sonne (Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg)
Selig, wie die Sonne (Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg)
Last played on
Drake's Drum (Songs of the Sea, Op 91)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Drake's Drum (Songs of the Sea, Op 91)
Drake's Drum (Songs of the Sea, Op 91)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-08T00:32:42
8
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: John Adams conducts Doctor Atomic
Barbican, London
2017-04-25
19:00
Barbican, London
2017-04-25T00:32:42
25
Apr
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: John Adams conducts Doctor Atomic
19:00
Barbican, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Gerald Finley sings Saariaho's True Fire
Barbican, London
2016-12-15
Barbican, London
2016-12-15T00:32:42
15
Dec
2016
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Gerald Finley sings Saariaho's True Fire
Barbican, London
BBC NOW and NCW at the Proms: Prom 14: Duruflé, Ravel and Simon Holt
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-27T00:32:42
27
Jul
2014
BBC NOW and NCW at the Proms: Prom 14: Duruflé, Ravel and Simon Holt
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 14: Duruflé, Ravel and Simon Holt
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-27T00:32:42
27
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 14: Duruflé, Ravel and Simon Holt
Royal Albert Hall
Gerald Finley Links
