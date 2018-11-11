Bobby DayBorn 1 July 1930. Died 27 July 1990
Bobby Day
1930-07-01
Bobby Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert James Byrd (July 1, 1930 – July 27, 1990), known by the stage name Bobby Day, was an American rock and roll and R&B singer, multi instrumentalist, music producer and songwriter. He is best known for his hit record Rockin' Robin, written by Jimmie Thomas.
Bobby Day Tracks
Rockin' Robin
Bobby Day
Rockin' Robin
Rockin' Robin
Over And Over
Bobby Day
Over And Over
Over And Over
Little Bitty Pretty One
Bobby Day
Little Bitty Pretty One
Little Bitty Pretty One
ROCKIN` ROBIN
Bobby Day
ROCKIN` ROBIN
ROCKIN` ROBIN
Beep Beep Beep
Bobby Day
Beep Beep Beep
Beep Beep Beep
