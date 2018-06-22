Joey Dee & The StarlitersFormed 1958
Joey Dee & The Starliters
1958
Biography (Wikipedia)
Joey Dee and the Starliters (also credited as Joey Dee and the Starlighters) is an American popular music group. Best known for their successful million-selling recording "Peppermint Twist" (1961), the group was started by Joey Dee.
Peppermint Twist
Peppermint Twist
It's Got You
It's Got You
The Twister
The Twister
Peppermin twist pt 1.
Peppermin twist pt 1.
Dance Dance Dance
Dance Dance Dance
What Kind Of Love Is This
What Kind Of Love Is This
Put Your Heart In
Put Your Heart In
