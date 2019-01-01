Captain Ahab was an American electropop duo based in Los Angeles, California. They referred to their DIY take on jumpstyle and electropop music as "ravesploitation".

The band was made up of producer/vocalist Jonathan Snipes and hype man Jim Merson. They were known for their provocative lyrics and high-energy shows where a sweaty, half-dressed Merson would descend into the crowd to dance and grind on audience members.

In June 2006, Captain Ahab won a contest to have their song "Snakes on the Brain" included on the enhanced CD portion of the soundtrack to the film Snakes on a Plane.

On September 28, 2006, the song "Girls Gone Wild" was played briefly in "The Convention", the second episode of the third season of The Office.

Their single "Was Love" was written for and played in the first season episode "Gravedancing" on the Syfy series Caprica, as well as the remix of Maxfemm's "Weak Condition"

They played their final show at The Smell, in Los Angeles, California on Friday, November 2, 2012 to a sold out crowd. Also performing that evening were Toxic Lipstick, Foot Village, and Books on Tape. The final show was announced via a music video on Vimeo on September 16, 2012