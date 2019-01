Movement 98 was a Paul Oakenfold project on Circa Records, built around the vocals of Carroll Thompson, and also featuring input from Steve Osbourne and Rob Davis. Their debut single, "Joy and Heartbreak", was a mid-paced soul release, based on the melody of Erik Satie's "Les Trois Gymnopedie". It reached #27 in the UK Singles Chart in May 1990.

