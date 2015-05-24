Elhaida Dani (born 17 February 1993) is an Albanian singer-songwriter. She rose to fame after winning Star Academy Albania in 2009, and Top Fest in 2012. Later that year, she auditioned for The Voice of Italy, and won the show with over 70% of the public vote. She released her first single "Baciami e Basta" through Universal Music in Italy.

In December 2014 she won the 53rd edition of Festivali i Këngës with the song "Diell" ("Sun"), and was going to represent Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 in Vienna, Austria with this song. However, on 23 February 2015 Dani announced that the song's songwriters had withdrawn the song from the competition and she'd be performing a different song at Eurovision. The next day it was revealed that the song will be called "I'm Alive".