Born 6 June 1938. Died 29 April 2010
Luigi Trussardi
1938-06-06
Luigi Trussardi Biography (Wikipedia)
Luigi Trussardi (6 June 1938 – 29 April 2010) was a French jazz bassist.
He was born Louis Félix Angelo Trussardi in Clichy on 6 June 1938.
