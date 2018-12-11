Simon Harry Piers Jeffes (19 February 1949 – 11 December 1997) was an English classically trained guitarist, composer and arranger. He formed, and was the core performer of, the Penguin Cafe Orchestra. He was the composer of the ballet Still Life at the Penguin Cafe.

He is also known for assisting Sex Pistols producer Bill Price[citation needed] with the string arrangement for the now-legendary Sid Vicious version of “My Way” which reached #7 on the UK singles charts as part of The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle soundtrack.

Jeffes was born at the Montalan Nursing Home, Crawley, Sussex, on 19 February 1949, the son of James Henry Elliston Jeffes, a research chemist, and his wife, Anne Hope Madeline, née Clutterbuck.

Jeffes died of an inoperable brain tumour on 11 December 1997, leading to the breakup of the Penguin Cafe Orchestra.