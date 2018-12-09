Carson Raymond Smith (January 9, 1931, San Francisco – November 2, 1997, Las Vegas) was an American jazz double-bassist. Carson is the older brother of notable jazz musician & composer, Putter Smith.

Smith's early work was in West Coast jazz, playing with Gerry Mulligan (1952–53), Chet Baker (1953–55), Russ Freeman (1955–56), and Chico Hamilton (1955-57). Smith also recorded with Clifford Brown (1954), Dick Twardzik (1954), and Billie Holiday at Carnegie Hall (1956). In 1959 he toured with Stan Kenton, then recorded with Charlie Barnet in 1960. In 1962 he moved to Los Angeles, playing with Charlie Teagarden (1962) and Lionel Hampton (1963). He toured Japan with Georgie Auld in 1964. Later in the 1960s he played with Buddy Rich, Arno Marsh, and Carl Fontana. He held a longtime residency at the Four Queens Hotel in Las Vegas, where he accompanied visiting musicians such as Art Farmer, Lew Tabackin, Zoot Sims, and Chet Baker.