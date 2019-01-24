John SmithCanadian rapper
John Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77a1c579-3532-491c-86bd-595ddd4780cc
John Smith Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
John Smith
La Belle Angele, Edinburgh, UK
1
Feb
2019
John Smith
The Portland Arms, Cambridge, UK
3
Feb
2019
John Smith
The Globe, Cardiff, UK
7
Feb
2019
John Smith, Katherine Priddy
St Paul's Church, Birmingham, UK
24
Feb
2019
John Smith
Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester, UK
John Smith Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist