Erkin Koray (, born 24 June 1941) is a Turkish singer-songwriter, guitarist and one of the pioneers of Anatolian rock.

Koray has been in the Turkish rock music scene since the late 1950s or early 1960s. He is widely acclaimed as being the first person to ever play rock and roll in Turkey; in 1957, he and his band gained fame by playing covers of Elvis Presley and Fats Domino. He was also one of the first Turkish musicians to embrace the electric guitar and modern amplification. Besides his unique work, he reforms most of well known Turkish folk songs. Koray used Western and Eastern melodies and it became influential on many Turkish musicians. He also invented the Arabesque rock genre.

By the late 1960s, he had become a major figure in Turkish psychedelic music and Anatolian Rock, beginning with his first psychedelic single Anma Arkadaş in 1967. Koray followed this with a number of singles, both by himself and in collaboration with others, that established him as a force to be reckoned with on the Turkish rock scene.