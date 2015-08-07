Monty NormanBorn 4 April 1928
Monty Norman
1928-04-04
Monty Norman Biography (Wikipedia)
Monty Norman (born 4 April 1928) is a singer and film composer best known for composing the "James Bond Theme".
Monty Norman Tracks
James Bond Theme
Monty Norman
James Bond Theme
James Bond Theme
Performer
Last played on
James Bond: Theme
John Barry
James Bond: Theme
James Bond: Theme
Last played on
Dr. No Main Theme
Monty Norman
Dr. No Main Theme
Dr. No Main Theme
Last played on
James Bond Theme
Monty Norman
James Bond Theme
James Bond Theme
Last played on
I Don't Love You Any More
Monty Norman
I Don't Love You Any More
I Don't Love You Any More
Last played on
