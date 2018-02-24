The CollectiveAustralian boyband. Formed 2012
The Collective were an Australian boy band consisting of members Trent Bell, Julian De Vizio, Zach Russell, Jayden Sierra and Will Singe. They were formed during the fourth season of The X Factor Australia in 2012 and finished in third place. The Collective subsequently signed with Sony Music Australia and released their debut single "Surrender", which debuted at number six on the ARIA Singles Chart. The group's self-titled album, The Collective, was released in December 2012 and debuted at number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The Collective disbanded in 2015 to pursue solo careers.
