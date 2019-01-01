Roy D. Mercer
Roy D. Mercer is a fictional character created by disc jockeys Brent Douglas and Phil Stone on radio station KMOD-FM in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brent Douglas, who performs Mercer's voice, uses the character as a vehicle for comedy sketches in which he performs prank calls. Twelve Roy D. Mercer albums have been released, all on Capitol Records Nashville or Virgin Records Nashville.
