Catherine WinkworthBorn 13 September 1827. Died 1 July 1878
Catherine Winkworth (13 September 1827 – 1 July 1878) translated the German chorale tradition of church hymns for English speakers, for which she is recognized liturgically by Episcopal Church and Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She also worked for wider educational opportunities for girls, and translated biographies of two founders of religious sisterhoods. When 16, Winkworth appears to have coined a once well-known political pun, peccavi, "I have Sindh", relating to the British colonization of India.
