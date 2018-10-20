Jean‐Claude CasadesusConductor. Born 7 December 1935
Jean‐Claude Casadesus
1935-12-07
Jean‐Claude Casadesus Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Claude Casadesus (born Jean-Claude Probst) is a French conductor.
Jean‐Claude Casadesus Tracks
Metaboles: I. Incatatoire
Henri Dutilleux
Symphony No. 1: III. Intermezzo
Henri Dutilleux
The Shepherdess in the Fields (Songs of the Auvergne)
Joseph Canteloube
Circles
Luciano Berio
Songs of the Auvergne (La Pastoura als Camps; Oi Ayai; Lou Coucut)
Joseph Canteloube
Baïlèro
Véronique Gens
Te Deum - Tu rex gloriae, Christe
Georges Bizet
Choir
Orchestra
Clovis et Clotilde - cantata
Georges Bizet
Chants d'Auvergne - set 5 - no.2; Quand z'eyro petitoune [Lorsque j'etais petite]
Joseph Canteloube
Orchestra
Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op. 14
Henryk Wieniawski
Orchestra
Violin Concerto No.2 in D minor, Op.22
Henryk Wieniawski
Concert champêtre (1st mvt)
Francis Poulenc
Performer
Orchestra
