Mobile were a Canadian alternative rock band from Montreal initially composed of Mathieu Joly (vocals), Christian Brais (guitar), Pierre-Marc Hamelin (drums), Dominic Viola (bass) and Frank Williamson (guitar). Their debut album, Tomorrow Starts Today, was released in 2006. The band was nominated for two Juno Awards in 2007 and went on to win the award for "New Group of the Year". Hamelin left the band and was replaced by Martin Lavallée.