MobileCanadian indie rock band. Formed 2005. Disbanded 23 March 2011
Mobile
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77924473-423b-46f5-a4cd-8633f9ec1e52
Mobile Biography (Wikipedia)
Mobile were a Canadian alternative rock band from Montreal initially composed of Mathieu Joly (vocals), Christian Brais (guitar), Pierre-Marc Hamelin (drums), Dominic Viola (bass) and Frank Williamson (guitar). Their debut album, Tomorrow Starts Today, was released in 2006. The band was nominated for two Juno Awards in 2007 and went on to win the award for "New Group of the Year". Hamelin left the band and was replaced by Martin Lavallée.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
