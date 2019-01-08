David Teegarden is a member of the 1960s and 1970s psych-rock group Teegarden & Van Winkle. He is a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Teegarden has worked with many musicians including J. J. Cale, Eric Clapton, Joe Walsh, and Bob Seger. In 1981, Teegarden won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for Against the Wind with Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band.

Teegarden appeared on the Smokin' O.P.'s album with Bob Seger as a member of Teegarden & Van Winkle, with guitarist Michael Bruce (not the Michael Bruce who played with Alice Cooper) and also appeared on the albums Nine Tonight, Stranger In Town, Against The Wind, and Fire Down Below with Seger, as a member of the Silver Bullet Band. Teegarden currently owns and runs Teegarden Studios, located in the historic Pearl District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. (https://teegardenstudios.com/about/)

Teegarden was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame on June 14th, 2017.

Despite the differences in spelling of their last names, jazz trombonist Weldon Leo Jack Teagarden, Detroit Free Press writer-columnist Carol Teegardin, and David Teegarden are all related.