Danny BryantUK Blues Guitarist. Born 26 July 1980
Danny Bryant
1980-07-26
Danny Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny Bryant (born 26 July 1980) is an English blues guitarist and singer-songwriter. He was born and grew up in Royston, Hertfordshire, England. At the age of 15, he began playing the guitar and became a professional guitar player at the age of 18. Since then he has toured all over the world and appeared on bills alongside a number of notable artists such as Buddy Guy, Carlos Santana, Joe Cocker and Mick Taylor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danny Bryant Tracks
Sister Decline
Liar's Testament
Greenwood 31
Black and White
Painkiller
Prisoner of the Blues
Blood Money
Razor Sharp
