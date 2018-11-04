Otis BlackwellAmerican pianist, singer and songwriter. Born 16 February 1931. Died 6 May 2002
Otis Blackwell (February 16, 1931 – May 6, 2002) was an African-American songwriter, singer, and pianist, whose work significantly influenced rock and roll. His compositions include "Fever", recorded by Little Willie John; "Great Balls of Fire" and "Breathless", recorded by Jerry Lee Lewis; "Don't Be Cruel", "All Shook Up" and "Return to Sender" (with Winfield Scott), recorded by Elvis Presley; and "Handy Man", recorded by Jimmy Jones. He is not to be confused with the songwriter and record producer Robert "Bumps" Blackwell.
