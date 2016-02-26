Johnny Watson (April 12, 1867 – November 1, 1963) was an African American blues singer, guitarist and harmonica player, best known for his recordings under the name Daddy Stovepipe. Watson also recorded as Jimmy Watson, Sunny Jim and Rev. Alfred Pitts. He may have been the earliest-born blues performer to record.

Many of his recordings were jug band duets with his wife, Sarah Watson, who was usually credited as Mississippi Sarah.