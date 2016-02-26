Daddy StovepipeBorn 12 April 1867. Died 1 November 1963
Daddy Stovepipe
1867-04-12
Daddy Stovepipe Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Watson (April 12, 1867 – November 1, 1963) was an African American blues singer, guitarist and harmonica player, best known for his recordings under the name Daddy Stovepipe. Watson also recorded as Jimmy Watson, Sunny Jim and Rev. Alfred Pitts. He may have been the earliest-born blues performer to record.
Many of his recordings were jug band duets with his wife, Sarah Watson, who was usually credited as Mississippi Sarah.
The Spasm
Daddy Stovepipe & Mississippi Sarah
The Spasm
The Spasm
