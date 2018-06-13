The House BandFormed 1984
The House Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/778b9fdc-30a6-42ec-a6dd-24686896fabe
The House Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The House Band was a musical group formed in Edinburgh in 1984 by musicians Ged Foley (vocals, guitar), Jimmy Young (smallpipes, flute, whistle), Iain Macleod (guitar, mandolin) and Chris Parkinson (melodeon, keyboards, piano accordion and harmonica). They played original compositions and traditional music in a Celtic/British folk style, with influences from reggae, country, pop, jazz and world music. Successive regroupings of the band released nine albums over seventeen years, touring in Britain, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the United States before finally disbanding in 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The House Band Tracks
Sort by
THREE RUSTY SWORDS/THE DUSTY MILLER
The House Band
THREE RUSTY SWORDS/THE DUSTY MILLER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THREE RUSTY SWORDS/THE DUSTY MILLER
Last played on
The Final Trawl
The House Band
The Final Trawl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Final Trawl
Last played on
The Groove Express
The House Band
The Groove Express
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Factory Girl
The House Band
The Factory Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Factory Girl
Last played on
The Grey Funnel Line
The House Band
The Grey Funnel Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Grey Funnel Line
Last played on
DONALD MACLENNAN'S TUNING PHRASES
The House Band
DONALD MACLENNAN'S TUNING PHRASES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DONALD MACLENNAN'S TUNING PHRASES
Last played on
A TANKARD OF ALE/THE LADS OF ALNWICK
The House Band
A TANKARD OF ALE/THE LADS OF ALNWICK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A TANKARD OF ALE/THE LADS OF ALNWICK
Last played on
Eliz Iza / Air
The House Band
Eliz Iza / Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eliz Iza / Air
Last played on
October Song
The House Band
October Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
October Song
Last played on
Risipiti/Mairtin O'connor's
The House Band
Risipiti/Mairtin O'connor's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Risipiti/Mairtin O'connor's
Last played on
The Pharoah
The House Band
The Pharoah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pharoah
Last played on
All In A Day
The House Band
All In A Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All In A Day
Last played on
Sasam's Reel/Kulsko Rhoro
The House Band
Sasam's Reel/Kulsko Rhoro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sasam's Reel/Kulsko Rhoro
Last played on
Jig Jazz
The House Band
Jig Jazz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jig Jazz
Last played on
End Of The World
The House Band
End Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End Of The World
Last played on
The House Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist