The House Band was a musical group formed in Edinburgh in 1984 by musicians Ged Foley (vocals, guitar), Jimmy Young (smallpipes, flute, whistle), Iain Macleod (guitar, mandolin) and Chris Parkinson (melodeon, keyboards, piano accordion and harmonica). They played original compositions and traditional music in a Celtic/British folk style, with influences from reggae, country, pop, jazz and world music. Successive regroupings of the band released nine albums over seventeen years, touring in Britain, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the United States before finally disbanding in 2001.