Flat Earth SocietyBelgian Big band. Formed 1998
Flat Earth Society
1998
Flat Earth Society Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flat Earth Society (FES) is a Belgian big band ensemble founded and led by Peter Vermeersch. They mix the rich Belgian brass band (HaFaBra) tradition with characteristic topsy-turvy creativity.
Random Riffs
Snaggletooth
Kotopoulopology
Meet Luke Devereaux
Goat's Wool Without Abbas
Pyschoscout
