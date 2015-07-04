Gary ValenteBorn 1953
Gary Valente (born 1953) is a notable jazz trombone player.
Valente was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and studied at New England Conservatory of Music with John Coffey and Jaki Byard.
Moving to New York, he recorded with George Russell's New York Big Band in 1978.
He has recorded and performed extensively with Carla Bley and many of her regular associates such as Andy Sheppard. Valente is known for his highly characteristic raucous rasping tone.
Valente played the trombone solo on the instrumental track "The Lord is Listening to Ya, Hallelujah!" on Carla Bley's 1982 album Live!.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Carla Bley
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxm.jpglink
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Last played on
Walking Batteriewoman
Carla Bley Band, Anthony Arnold Dagradi, Carlos Ward, Joe Daley, Earl MacIntyre, Michael Mantler, Steve Swallow, Gary Valente & Carla Bley
Walking Batteriewoman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlf4.jpglink
Walking Batteriewoman
Last played on
