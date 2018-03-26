Thomas Truax
Thomas Truax Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Truax ( TROO-aks) is an American songwriter, performer, and inventor of experimental musical instruments.
Thomas Truax Performances & Interviews
- Thomas Truax - Beehive Hearthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l4k38.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l4k38.jpg2018-09-14T11:33:40.000ZUsing his hornicator, Thomas Truax performs Beehive Heart to an awestruck crowd in the Accidental Theatrehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06l4jkp
Thomas Truax - Beehive Heart
Thomas Truax Tracks
International Homeland Security
Thomas Truax
Tonight We're Gonna Fly
Thomas Truax
Save Me (feat. Gemma Ray)
Thomas Truax
Greensleeves
Thomas Truax
I Was A Teenage Post-Punk
Thomas Truax
Saxogramophone Morning
Thomas Truax
A Little Like Peer Gynt
Thomas Truax
In the Hall of the Mountain King (feat. Brian Viglione)
Thomas Truax
April Showers
Thomas Truax
Prove It To My Daughter
Thomas Truax
January Egg Race Dream
Thomas Truax
Februray What Ya Doing To Me
Thomas Truax
November In Berlin
Thomas Truax
Black Tambourine
Thomas Truax
Everything's Gone Halloween
Thomas Truax
Midnight in August
Thomas Truax
Lost On The Moon In June
Thomas Truax
A gold star for miss July
Thomas Truax
Lost on the Moon in June - SL Records
Thomas Truax
Free as Fireflies in May - SL Records
Thomas Truax
April Showers - SL Records
Thomas Truax
March Winds
Thomas Truax
March Winds - SL Records
Thomas Truax
January Egg Race Dream - Sl Records
Thomas Truax
It's All Happening Now
Thomas Truax
It Always Rains On Sundays
Thomas Truax
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Thomas Truax
Fulford Arms, York, UK
27
Jan
2019
Thomas Truax, Swine Tax, Fret! (UK) and Dressed Like Wolves
The Cumberland Arms, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
28
Feb
2019
Thomas Truax, Gemma Ray
Ramsgate Music Hall, Broadstairs, UK
2
Mar
2019
Thomas Truax, Gemma Ray
The Trades Club, Bradford, UK
3
Mar
2019
Thomas Truax, Gemma Ray
Cobalt Studios, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
