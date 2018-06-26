Dorian is a Spanish band from Barcelona which was formed in 2004. Its sound is a mixture of styles such as new wave, electronic music and indie rock. Dorian is considered one of the most nationally-renowned artists in the Spanish music scene. They regularly go on tour in Latin America and European countries like France and Portugal. As of now they have recorded 6 albums: 4 studio albums with original songs, an unplugged album named ‘’Diez años y un día’’ (featuring acoustic versions of their most successful songs) and a CD which was recorded during their concert at Arenal Sound Festival, in 2015.

The band was formed by Marc Dorian (main composer and lyricist), Belly Hernández (piano, synthesizers, arrangements and vocals) and Bart Sanz (bass). The other two main members are Lisandro Montes (synthesizers, guitar, arrangements and vocals) and Víctor López (drums).

In recent years, some of their songs like Cualquier otra parte, Paraísos artificiales and La tormenta de arena have become hits and have received millions of views in YouTube.