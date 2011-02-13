William Wyman Sherwood (born March 14, 1965, Las Vegas, Nevada) is an American musician, record producer, and engineer.

He is mostly known for his time as a member of progressive rock band Yes, first from 1997 to 2000, including for their albums Open Your Eyes (1997) and The Ladder (1999). He re-joined Yes in 2015, covering for (and eventually replacing) original bassist Chris Squire who was on hiatus from the band due to health issues shortly before his death on 27 June 2015. He was asked by Squire, before his passing, to replace him and keep Yes going. He is known for working with former and current Yes members in other capacities as well.

In 2017, he joined Asia alongside Yes bandmate Geoff Downes after the death of original singer and bassist John Wetton, having been chosen by Wetton himself. He is also an accomplished solo artist, having released nine solo studio albums between 1999 and 2015.